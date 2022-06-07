Brookfield business owner in need of kidney donations

We ask that these stories are not reprinted in other outlets. I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week. My children, as I said, are all adults, and I had to take time off of work to drive to Illinois so I did not have to deal with the 24-hour waiting period in Wisconsin. I don’t understand how at my age it can be somebody else’s decision what is right for me and my family.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO