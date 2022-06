So, you’ve got that degree or certificate. Now what?. Landing a job in your field may be easier than you think. And TCC has resources to help you!. “People come to TCC to get jobs and they need employment even while they are here,” said Babi Brock, Career Services Center manager. “Our goal is to make sure students are successful with their job searches and that they are prepared with all that they need for those important interviews.”

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO