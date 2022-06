An injured hiker has been rescued in Millard County. On June 10, Deputies, EMTs and members of the Search and Rescue responded to an injured hiker by Notch Peak. According to a post to the Millard Sheriff Facebook page, AirMed was able to drop a Flight Nurse near the patient to begin administering medical aid, then a DPS helicopter was able to lift the patient out to waiting EMTs and Search and Rescue.

MILLARD COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO