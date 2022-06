When the Buffalo Bills traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move up and select him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, the widespread expectation was that Sammy Watkins would be a star-caliber wide receiver. He was considered the top receiver prospect in his class after catching 240 passes for 3,391 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson, and he had both great size at 6-1, 211 pounds and high-level athleticism.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO