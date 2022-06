Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and County Councilmember Hans Riemer will provide details on proposed “Comprehensive Building Decarbonization” legislation at noon on Monday, June 13, at an event in Silver Spring. Bill 13-22, to be introduced before the Council on June 14, will require all-electric building standards for new construction, major renovations and additions by Jan. 1, 2024. The law would apply to residential and commercial construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO