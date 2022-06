Council President Albornoz to be Joined by Councilmember Friedson for Media Availability on June 13 at 11 a.m. to Discuss Upcoming Legislation and Council Matters. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2022—On Monday, June 13 at 11 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Councilmember Andrew Friedson for a media availability to discuss upcoming legislation, including the introduction of two bills sponsored by Councilmember Friedson aimed at strengthening protections and support for working parents in Montgomery County government.

