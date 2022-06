July 2, 1929 - June 9, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church for Marie Dorothy Nistler, 92, who passed away peacefully on June 9th at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Rev. Joseph Herzing will officiate and burial will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO