Illinois State

Former longtime Illinois US Rep. John E. Porter dies at 87

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlgqp_0g3QV7ww00
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 1978, file photo, Illinois U.S. Rep. John Porter speaks in Evanston, Ill. Porter, who represented Chicago's northern suburbs for two decades in Congress and helped increase funding for biomedical research died Friday, June 3, after a recent hospitalization, his family announced, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was 87. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock, File)

John E. Porter, who represented Chicago’s northern suburbs for two decades in Congress and helped increase funding for biomedical research has died, his family announced. He was 87.

In a statement, the Porter family said the former congressman died Friday after a recent hospitalization. The statement did not specify a cause of death.

Porter, a Republican, represented Illinois’ 10th District in Congress from 1980 to 2001. A staunch fiscal conservative, Porter also held moderate social views, backing abortion rights and gun control — positions that are almost unheard of in today’s Republican Party. Among other things, he helped lead the successful effort that created the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired. He also was a supporter of international human rights and helped increase funding for scientific and biomedical research.

“The whole rough-and-tumble of classless politics was anathema to his character,” Mark Kirk, who succeeded Porter in the U.S. House before being elected U.S. senator in 2010, told the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald. “The district wanted an independent leader, and he was that independent leader.”

Kirk, who started as an intern in Porter’s office becoming its chief of staff, said Porter’s main legacy was “in doubling funding for the National Institutes of Health and funding the unlocking of the human genome.”

When he retired, Port said he was most proud of that work and helping to create the Congressional Human Rights Caucus, a voluntary group that worked to identify, track and end human rights violations all over the world.

“We have probably offended every single government on earth,” he said, according to the Daily Herald. “But they deserved to be offended.”

Eight years ago, the National Institutes of Health dedicated the John Edward Porter Neuroscience Research Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Porter is survived by his spouse, Amy, children and stepchildren, John, David, Annie, Robyn, Donna, McKay and Michelle, and 14 grandchildren.

In its statement, Porter’s family said services will be held this month in Virginia and that another service will be held in Illinois over the summer.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

Former GOP rep must hold off conservative challenge in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A former Republican congressman is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Party#The U S House
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

