Thief River Falls, MN

Katherine Knutson, 92

Thief River Falls Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcIntosh – Katherine Othelia (Lee) Knutson was born April 16, 1930 in Marsh Grove Township, Marshall County, to George and Carrie (Kolstad) Lee. She went to Sunnyside Country School and Newfolden High School, graduating in 1947. She went to Bemidji State Teachers College where she graduated with a 2-year Elementary Education...

trftimes.com

KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
kvrr.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Ell-Kay Foss, 82

Wannaska – Ell-Kay Foss, 82, of Wannaska, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 . The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Skime. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Bethesda...
WANNASKA, MN
Thief River Falls Times

Jerome A. Turgeon, 86

Baudette – Jerome A. Turgeon, 86, of Baudette, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. The memorial service to celebrate Jerome’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Oklee. Visitation will be one hour prior to the...
BAUDETTE, MN
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Three Injured in Head-on Collision on Highway 34 Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
SuperTalk 1270

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

Structure fire in Bemidji, building and contents a total loss

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 179 Gem Lane NE in the City of Bemidji. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential-type structure engulfed. Firefighters went into defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior- they were on scene for around two hours.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Business Remains Open After Structure Fire at Country Fields Greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Fire crews from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a structure fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of the home and attached garage. Flames could be seen coming from underneath the metal roof of the home, fire crews needed to cut into the roof, but were able to extinguish the fire just after 11 a.m. and then brought in an insulation vacuum from the Wolf Lake Fire Department to remove insulation from the structure.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Long Island Medium To Connect With The Dead Live In ND

Admit it, you're curious what dead people are up to these days. Legions of Theresa Caputo fans will soon perhaps have that opportunity!. The star of TLC's Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear Thursday, September 22nd at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Tickets start at $47.75 and certainly don't guarantee you a reading. Theresa was actually in Grand Forks just three years ago. She was also last scheduled to appear in 2018 in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed, allegedly tied to crime spree in Polk County

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man is facing six new felony counts, with 5 of them related to theft or burglaries in the East Grand Forks area, and the other is for possessing meth. Court documents reveal 5 separate instances of burglaries dating...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
kfgo.com

Man jailed in Moorhead following I-94 pursuit

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on I-94 east of Barnesville Wed. morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said a deputy was attempting to pull the driver over for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-94 before exiting onto Highway 108 in Wilkin County. He turned around and headed back west on I-94.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo man killed in crash identified

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Mahnomen County, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol identified 37-year-old Joshua James Kraft, of Fargo, as the victim. Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND

