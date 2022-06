POTTSTOWN — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate The Holy Trinity at our 9 a.m. Worship Service. Visitors are always welcome. The state’s pandemic guidelines will be observed. Worship with us online via Facebook on Sunday at 9 a.m. or on any day and time during the week on Facebook, YouTube, and our Website: https://www.stpeterslutheranpottstown.com. Worship & Music Committee Meeting – immediately following Sunday’s service. Evangelism Committee Meeting – 6 p.m., Monday, June 13. Finance Committee Meeting – 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 14. Seniors Luncheon – 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, at The Three Cousins, High & York Streets, Pottstown.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO