As a gift from “his first home to his second home,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially opened his first Whataburger franchise. If you live in the greatest Kansas City region (or just feel like a good road trip for some delicious fast food), you might want to head out now to get in line for what will undoubtedly be a very busy opening day for the newest Whataburger location in the area. That’s because this Whataburger franchise is the first one owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2 DAYS AGO