Fargo, ND

Dean Lampe, 76

Thief River Falls Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFargo, ND – Dean Edward Lampe, 76, passed away May 25, 2022 at Sanford Hospital, Fargo, ND due to complications from autoimmune encephalitis. Dean was born April 15, 1946 in Bloomington, the son of Elmer Edward and Annabelle (Hyde) Lampe. He graduated from Bloomington High School and attended Mankato State University...

trftimes.com

KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
SuperTalk 1270

In North Dakota – 5 Things That Make You Do A Double-Take

So exactly what is a "Double-Take?" I'll try and describe what it means in my own words, ahhh let's say you are out and about in Bismarck/Mandan on a hot summer day, and you look over and see someone walking a cat on a leash. Your brain tells you almost instantly that what you saw was definitely not something you see every day, or in your life for that matter - so you look over real quick again ( a double-take ) just to make sure you're not going crazy. I was thinking this morning about how many things we/us/I come across in North Dakota that cause us to do a patented Double-Take.
BISMARCK, ND
Fargo, ND
Obituaries
kvrr.com

Fargo dad golfs 100-hole marathon for sick daughter

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is raising money for his 12-year-old daughter battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by golfing 100 holes in one day at Oxbow Country Club. Chris Hanson is calling this the 100 Holes of Hope and the Lend a Hand Up non-profit through the Dakota Medical Foundation partners with the family throughout his daughter’s journey.
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

“March For Our Lives” rally to be held Saturday in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mass shootings like in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York have left many families broken after their loved ones were taken by these tragedies. Although these horrific incidents happened many miles away, activists in the FM area are saying no more. “Enough is enough...
FARGO, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Long Island Medium To Connect With The Dead Live In ND

Admit it, you're curious what dead people are up to these days. Legions of Theresa Caputo fans will soon perhaps have that opportunity!. The star of TLC's Long Island Medium is scheduled to appear Thursday, September 22nd at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Tickets start at $47.75 and certainly don't guarantee you a reading. Theresa was actually in Grand Forks just three years ago. She was also last scheduled to appear in 2018 in Bismarck.
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
ndsu.edu

10 things to do in Fargo-Moorhead this summer

Summer is a time to get outside and experience all the great things Fargo-Moorhead has to offer. We love to stay active by running, walking, hiking, kayaking and biking. And there is nothing better than lounging by the water under a cloudless, sunny, blue sky. We also have access to...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Vehicle fire in West Fargo put out

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a truck to go up in flames. Crews were called to the 300 block of 23rd Ave. E. behind Costco around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Shortly after responding, crews were able to put...
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Three Injured in Head-on Collision on Highway 34 Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
newsdakota.com

40th Anniversary Of The Priesthood Of Monsignor Skonseng

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Several parishioners and priests from the Fargo Diocese celebrated the 40th anniversary of the ordination to the priesthood of Reverend Monsignor Dennis Skonseng in St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Valley City on June 6th. His Excellency, The Most Reverend John T. Folda gave the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 10, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Seth Wallace Volker, 40, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI with two or more Aggravating Factors. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Probation Violation. Matthew Thomas Philyaw, 35, of Mentor, for Domestic Abuse. The Crookston Fire Department...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Locally-owned home decor store coming to West Acres

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A locally-owed home décor store is coming to West Acres Shopping Center in Fargo. The mall made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday, June 10, about amodco. They say it’s a modern collective of home goods, locally owned and operated.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...
FARGO, ND

