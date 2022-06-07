ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armona, CA

Armona Elementary School locked down for report of juvenile with a gun

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ARMONA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff's Office says it investigated a report of a juvenile with a gun in the area of Armona Elementary School Tuesday...

kmph.com

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police search for Los Banos porch pirate

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Los Banos officers are asking for help to identify an unknown woman who they say stole a package from a porch Wednesday. Officers say the unknown woman took the package from a porch on the 500 block of Bluff Drive around 6:00 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators released new information Friday after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in central Fresno. Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Dale Black of Fresno as the man who was killed in the crash.  Fresno police say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armona, CA
Kings County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kings County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested in school stabbing, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects responsible for a stabbing at a Visalia high school have been taken into custody, according to investigators. On March 25 at around 3:48 p.m. an officer at Golden West High School responded to reports of a physical altercation. According to investigators, they found a boy who had been stabbed […]
FOX26

Two arrested in connection to high school stabbing in Visalia

UPDATE: The Visalia Police Department has arrested a man and a teen in connection to a stabbing that happened after-hours at a high school in Visalia back in March. Police responded to the Golden West High School and found a teenager with two stab wounds to the leg but when they arrived all suspects had left the area.
VISALIA, CA
FOX26

Multiple guns are off the streets in Fresno, 3 arrested

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department has been busy recovering several firearms off the streets. Three people have been arrested after officers responded to several incidents throughout Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fisher and Thomas Avenues....
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armona Elementary School
FOX26

Motorcyclist arrested following chase, then jumps into canal in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was arrested following a high-speed chase with Sanger Police that led him to jump in a canal after a failed attempt to get away. An officer was in the area of 5th and West Ave. on Thursday afternoon when they spotted the motorcyclist driving recklessly around other vehicles. The 35-year-old driver, who is yet to be identified, led police on a 90mph chase and took them to the outskirts of town. An officer even recognized the driver from a prior chase.
SANGER, CA
FOX26

Two teens caught with ghost gun in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A pair of ghost guns are now off the streets thanks to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, two people in Armona were reported to deputies for wearing full-face masks and backpacks. When deputies arrived, they say they found a 13 and...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Caught In The Act Stealing Catalytic Converters In Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — Madera police arrested a man they say was in the process of stealing catalytic converters from multiple vehicles at the Madera Irrigation District (MID) facility Wednesday night. Around 10:45 p.m., a MID employee monitoring the surveillance cameras noticed the suspects park a white van in...
MADERA, CA
FOX26

Man arrested in Texas in connection to 2018 murder in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man has been arrested in Texas in connection to a 2018 murder in Merced. Police in Elmendorf, Texas arrested Augustine Singh, 42, on Wednesday after a drug search warrant was served. Officers say Singh is one of the two suspects in the murder of 37-year-old...
MERCED, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

7 Hospitalized after Driver Runs Stop Sign on Greenwood Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 10, 2022) – Monday afternoon, at least seven victims were hospitalized after a driver ran a stop sign on Greenwood Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m., at the intersection of Greenwood and American Avenue. In addition, witnesses told officers that a GMC was heading south...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man wanted in connection to Tulare homicide, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a second man in connection with the homicide of a 27-year-old man in Tulare. Tulare police officers say they are looking for 21-year-old Fabian Anthony Jimenez. Investigators say around 2:30 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking...
TULARE, CA
FOX26

Three behind bars following chase with deputies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now behind bars following a chase with deputies Thursday afternoon in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near Golden State Blvd and Church Avenue. That vehicle, deputies say, instead headed onto Highway 99...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews contain fire at former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno. Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Teen hospitalized after shooting in Selma, deputies say

SELMA, Calif. ( ) – Fresno County deputies say they are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning in Selma. The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. near Dinuba and Highland avenues. Deputies say the victim was in a vehicle when the shooting happened. Deputies say the male...
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy