TweetDeck isn’t so much a one-stop solution for social media management tasks as a dedicated tool for getting the best from Twitter. Some might feel that limits its appeal, but if your business makes use of tweets to get its messaging across, and generate customer interaction as a result, it may prove highly useful. There’s a busy but potent interface, which has been poked and provided over the years to produce a current edition that’s relatively easy to use. It might not do it all, but TweetDeck is a tweeter’s must-have.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO