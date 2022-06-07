ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Chevy Silverado EV RST Makes Rivian’s Expensive Electric Truck Seem Affordable

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST costs over $100,000. This electric truck makes the Rivian R1T Launch Edition seem affordable. The post The Chevy Silverado EV RST Makes Rivian’s Expensive Electric Truck Seem Affordable appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Johnnyboy113
3d ago

It's going to cost the tree-huggers a lot of $$$ to save the planet. Let's see, ,,spend 100k on an e-truck and say, "yep I'm saving gas money now". Just wait to see how this inflation is going to hit the electric bill!

