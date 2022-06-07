ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryce Young takes significant fall in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is rapidly approaching, allowing NFL teams to scout some of the nation’s top prospects in consideration of the 2023 NFL draft.

Alabama’s 2022 roster is loaded with talent. Whether it’s reigning Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young or Will Anderson being the most dominant defender in the nation, the Crimson Tide will likely be well represented in next year’s draft.

Sports Illustrated’s Zack Patraw recently shared his latest 2023 NFL mock draft for the first round and there are some interesting bits.

In total, five Alabama players are projected to be drafted. Here’s where they land, according to Patraw.

1. Will Anderson jr. (EDGE/LB)

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer

9. Bryce Young (QB)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

19. Jordan Battle (S)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jahmyr Gibbs (RB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

28. Henry To'oTo'o (LB)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Missing the cut

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

