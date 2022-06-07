ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $4.16 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $9.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $1,852.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.18 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 132.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0691.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US gas price hits a record $5 a gallon: auto group

The average price of premium gasoline at the pump has surpassed $5 a gallon for the first time in the United States, the American Automobile Association (AAA) reported Saturday.  While Europeans have long been accustomed to paying much more at the pump, US gas taxes are lower -- leaving car-loving Americans in shock over surging prices.  
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy