2024 top-5 DL Nigel Smith III talks about Alabama

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nigel Smith III, a top 50 player in the 2024 class, is in the midst of his recruiting trail and is taking college visits throughout the course of this summer. He’s in the middle of a tour that features Rutgers, Pittsburgh, and Ohio State.

Smith comes out of Melissa High School in Texas and is the No. 4 defensive lineman and the No. 41 prospect overall in his class. He is highly sought after with the likes of Alabama and Texas taking notice.

His tour of the northeast began with Rutgers and was very complimentary of the Scarlet Knights program and had an outstanding visit as he expressed with Kristian Dyer of Rutgerswire.

Dyer also asked Smith where things stand with Alabama and Smith said, “Obviously I had a call with [head] coach [Nick] Saban; he offered me a while back. He sent the [defensive coordinator] to come check out my high school, check me out to see how I am in person. I got to be with him, had a couple of talks about what I like, what I don’t like and what that visit will be like when I go there. We’ll see, it will be my first time checking out Alabama.”

When Smith was asked what he expected from the Tide, he responded candidly saying, “Really I just expect to see them be real, be genuine. Don’t B.S. – keep it real. I don’t want a whole bunch of extra stuff. I just want to find out about that program to see if I fit. I mean, Bama is Bama. They are a really good program, a big defensive program. Definitely going to enjoy myself down there.”

The Tide may not be taking immediate action on the star defensive lineman, but he is on their radar and they’ll certainly be in the running if they continue to pursue him.

