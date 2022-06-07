ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to still get some great summer travel deals

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

This summer is looking to be a busy summer travel season, but with gas prices on the rise ticket prices are pretty expensive. However, Andrew Hickey from Scott’s Cheap Flights says there are some deals still available.

So, what’s on travelers’ minds heading into the summer months: Scott’s Cheap Flights recently conducted a survey of SCF members asking them their travel plans and other hot topic questions. Here is their 2022 summer travel guide. https://scottscheapflights.com/guides/cheap-summ er-fligh ts

