Albany, GA

One week left in second round of Women of Year voting

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
With more than 3,200 nominations and in excess of 21,000 votes alreadsy recorded, the top three vote-getters in all categories in The Albany Herald’s Woman of the Year celebration will be determined when the second round of voting ends on June 15. Special Illustration

ALBANY — The Albany Herald’s Woman of the Year awards are now in the hands of the voters ... and a lot of votes are being cast.

With more than 3,200 nominations and in excess of 21,000 votes, the top three vote-getters in all categories will be determined when the second round of voting ends on June 15. So persons who want to see their women in the finals have a week left to cast their ballots at http://albanyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Women-Of-The-Year-Awards-2022/.

“We are excited to announce the top three finalists on June 15 in The Albany Herald and on the Ballot page,” Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. “The winners will be announced during the celebration on Sunday, June 26 in the Pretoria Fields taproom from 3-6 p.m.

“General admission tickets are only $10 and will include a raffle ticket. VIP tickets are $50 and include delicious catered food from LoveBox LLC, one drink ticket, a gift bag from event sponsors and a raffle ticket. Live music from the Lovves will follow the awards.”

The event is kid-friendly, and food trucks and vendors will be available during the event. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to The Liberty House of Albany to help further their mission of assisting women and families in need in the community.

“Come join us as we celebrate all the amazing Women in our community,” Harrison said.

For vendor or sponsorship information, contact Harrison at (229) 291-6077 or email heather.harrison@albanyherald.com or phil.cody@albanyherald.com.

“And,” Harrison added, “don’t forget to vote for the 2022 Woman of The Year Awards daily until June 15.”

Vote at http://albanyherald.secondstreetapp.com/Women-Of-The-Year-Awards-2022/. Tickets are available at https://protix.cityspark.com/e/albany-herald-women-of-the-year.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

