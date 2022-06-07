Phoenix Suns Have Fastest-Growing Fanbase According to Study
The Phoenix Suns have seen a rise in their social media following within the last 12 months, more so than any other team in the NBA.
Social media has emerged as a prominent tool to help NBA teams reach out to current and new fans across the globe.
Accounts that are interactive and humorous while also giving updates to the team with behind the scenes looks are coveted in today's era of basketball, and the Phoenix Suns have managed to capture that perfectly.
In an exclusive study done by Betway , the Suns were found to have displayed the largest jump in social media following out of all NBA Instagram accounts. Phoenix saw a 39.46% uptick in followers over the last 12 months.
"Having a strong online presence on social media channels has become an extremely important factor for the modern NBA franchise, with platforms such as Instagram providing great opportunities for teams to communicate directly with their fans and create an online community," said Betway.
"The best way of measuring online communities and fanbases is through one metric: followers. By looking at how follower counts are growing, we can get an insight into which team’s online fanbase is growing the fastest – with NBA Finals appearances providing a massive boost in this department.
"To discover this, Betway analyzed the growth in followers of every NBA team’s Instagram account over the past year and ranked them in order to reveal which fanbases are growing the fastest."
Phoenix's NBA Finals counterparts in Milwaukee trail in second with a 35.48% growth in followers, while the Washington Wizards were the only team in the league to see a decrease in growth.
NBA Yearly Growth in Instagram Followers
"With the Suns and the Bucks at the top of the leaderboard, it’s hard to ignore the impact that their NBA Finals encounter has had on their follower counts. One of this season’s finalists, the Golden State Warriors, also make an appearance in the top 3 fastest growing fanbases, with the Warriors gaining an impressive 35.16%," said Betway.
