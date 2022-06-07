ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Vladimir Putin's Forces Running Out Of Equipment, Soldiers Forced To Use 'Soggy Toilet Paper'

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago

Vladimir Putin's forces are starting to complain that their troops are in such shambles and lacking equipment that they are forced to use soggy toilet paper.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
UPI News

Russia-Ukraine war: Street fighting rages on in Severodonetsk

June 11 (UPI) -- Fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war raged on in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk on Saturday as Kyiv pleaded for more weapons from allies. The city, an industrial center in the embattled Luhansk oblast, has become critical in Russia's plan to capture Ukraine's...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Paper
The Guardian

Sanctions are hitting hard enough to hurt Russia, if not stop it

Sanctions have affected many aspects of life in Russia, but one particular shortage has sent the wealthy elite into a spin: beauty clinics are running out of Botox. The business daily newspaper Kommersant reported this month that Botox imports saw a threefold drop to 74,500 units in the period between January and March compared with the same time last year, after one western manufacturer stopped exporting to Russia.
EUROPE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
465
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy