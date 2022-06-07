ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ameresco & Bright Canyon Energy Partner to Build Large Scale Solar and Battery Project Promoting Clean Energy and Resiliency in Hawaii

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Bright Canyon Energy, a leading developer of energy infrastructure, today announced the proposed Kūpono Solar Project, a combined solar and battery system to be built at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex...

