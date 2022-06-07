Ameresco & Bright Canyon Energy Partner to Build Large Scale Solar and Battery Project Promoting Clean Energy and Resiliency in Hawaii

FRAMINGHAM – The Brazilian Policy Center is endorsing former Framingham City Councilor Margareth Shepard for the 6th Middlesex District seat for state representative. “Margareth Shepard has dedicated her life to motivate, educate, and prepare Brazilians and other immigrants to actively participate in the civic life of their communities. She believes that these often-marginalized constituencies can play an important role and help to influence the Legislature to support laws and policies that will empower individuals and communities across Massachusetts,” said the Center.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO