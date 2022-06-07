ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colts' All-Pro LB Undergoes Surgery, To Miss Extended Time

By Josh Carney
 3 days ago

Transitioning to first-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme just took a significant hit Tuesday, due to an injury to All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

The hits seemingly never stop coming for the Indianapolis Colts.

In a bit of deja vu from last offseason, yet another key Colts' player is expected to miss extended time in the offseason, including mandatory minicamp and parts of training camp due to an injury that requires surgery, this time being All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

According to head coach Frank Reich, Leonard underwent back surgery Tuesday for an ailment that's lingered all offseason, putting the star linebacker on the shelf for valuable minicamp and training camp time.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Leonard missed time last offseason due to an ankle injury that is still lingering. He wasn't the only one to miss time in training camp as Carson Wentz underwent surgery, Braden Smith had an ailment, and T.Y. Hilton needed neck surgery following an injury sustained on a diving catch.

According to Colts.com reporter Larra Overton, Leonard's injury developed over time in the offseason before reaching the point where it needed surgery.

Exactly what the injury is remains unclear, as well as the nature of the procedure. How long the injury will keep him sidelined into training camp is unclear at this time too.

However, NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that the Colts believe Leonard's procedure will allow the All-Pro linebacker to get back in "more than enough time" for when the games matter.

This much is clear though: Leonard's body is starting to fail just a bit in recent seasons, which has hampered his play in the past. Hopefully the surgery corrects whatever is wrong with his back and allows him to get back to a high level of play in 2022.

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard's back injury that required surgery Tuesday? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

