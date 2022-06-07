ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan Harsin named to another 'hot seat' list

By River Wells
 2 days ago
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Time has not eased tension when it comes to coach Bryan Harsin.

A new article from On3 gave its list of coaches on the hot seat, and as to be expected by now from Auburn and SEC fans alike, Harsin found himself on the list. Here is what it had to say about the uphill battle he’s set to face to keep himself at The Plains:

“It looked as if Harsin was on his way out in February, but he’s back for his second season. Still, you have to figure that the folks who wanted him out then still have their doubts. Auburn lost a lot in the transfer portal, and it’s going to be tough to finish on the positive side of .500 in the tough SEC West.”

The Tigers did manage to make a bowl game last year, but lost it to a (very good, of course) group of five team in the Houston Cougars. The offseason did nothing to soften the blow of the disappointment, as accusations were levied against Harsin from players and others alike. It looked like he could have been out, but he was retained — and he’ll have to start his second year with expectations higher than ever.

With losses in the transfer portal and a relatively poor recruiting class, it certainly won’t be easy for Harsin to prove his worth. A tough schedule and bleak outlook has put his name on most “hot seat” articles, and Harsin will certainly need to wow Auburn fans and shatter expectations to keep his job.

