Houston Rockets Campaign For Return of Baylor Ex Brittney Griner

The NBA's Houston Rockets are showing support for the detained Baylor star

For the last 107 days, former Baylor Bear s women's basketball star Brittney Griner has been detained by the Russian government.

And on Monday, the NBA's Houston Rockets showed their support for the WNBA superstar, holding a vigil at the Toyota Center.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, assistant coach John Lucas, and president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr were all in attendance for the rally, as well as Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner.

Turner also proclaimed Monday 'Brittney Griner Day 'in Houston.

“I proudly proclaim this day as Brittney Griner day in the city of Houston,” Houston Turner said. “Bring Brittney home.”

“This is someone who literally has given everything to this city, to this state and to this country, somebody who went to the Olympics in 2016 and 2020 and won the gold, somebody who seven times has been (an All-Star),” Turner said. “The WNBA is here. The NBA is here. People from all parts of our city are here. I just want to join the chorus to say, ‘Bring Brittney home. And bring here home now.’”

The Baylor legend is currently being used as a political pawn by Russia, which has imprisoned her for allegedly being caught carrying vape cartridges with marijuana oil.

And some believe it gets complicated from there ...



On Feb. 17, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport after local police allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. The timing was horrid, as since that time Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has labeled Griner as “wrongfully detained,” her detention has been officially extended, and …

Russian state media has reported that the asking price for Griner’s return be Viktor Bout.

The “Merchant of Death.”

