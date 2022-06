Community leaders of Wasco will host their second annual Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barker Park. Juneteenth is a holiday that takes place on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

WASCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO