This evening, the Dolores Huerta Foundation (DHF), Building Healthy Communities Kern (BHC Kern), All of Us or None (AOUON), and the California Association of African-American Superintendents & Administrators (CAAASA) will be leading a town hall meeting where they were facilitate a conversation with local health experts and community leaders on facts and myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and it’s impact on communities.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO