This time, it’s final: there will be no fireworks off the Flagler Beach pier on July 4. The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening killed the possibility as Mayor Suzie Johnston said she would not sign a fireworks contract. She and commissioners cited unapproved changes to a fireworks contract since they had signed off their own approved version two weeks ago. Some, including the mayor, were angered by what they saw as procedural improprieties and lack of communication from the administration. And several were not comfortable with the vendor still not having proof of insurance.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO