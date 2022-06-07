ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Has a Unique Problem With Hospice Fraud. Can Legislation Stop it?

By Kern Sol News
southkernsol.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern California woman with a chronic illness was receiving home health services, but she wasn’t terminally ill. So when her son learned that a visiting nurse had tricked his mother into signing up for hospice care paid for under her Medi-Cal plan, he was alarmed. Signing up for hospice meant...

southkernsol.org

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Asylum restriction has created a humanitarian crisis at the border; it’s time to end it

In June 2021, a local Akron resident left a frantic message on my voicemail; her cousin was lost near McAllen, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border. The young woman fled Mexico due to gang violence, and the smugglers she hired abandoned her after sending her family a terrifying video of her lying on the ground unconscious. As an immigration lawyer and executive director of the International Institute of Akron, I knew we needed to enlist a more...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy