I expect many were surprised to learn that Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Susan Gay decided not to run for re-election for a second term. I did not want the week to pass without acknowledging the deep respect we have for her and the gratitude we feel for the contributions she has made as a commissioner as well as her time on the planning commission. She has raised the bar in her level of commitment, her ability to study and focus on issues, and in her desire to communicate with the public candidly. I want to believe that this is a pause and we will see her return soon in some vital capacity. Susan has offered so much to the city that she and Jon have chosen to live in.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO