Governor Tom Wolf announced recipients of a new round of funding for housing programs made available through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. The governor named 245 housing and community development initiatives in 67 counties that will share a portion of the total $48.4 million in PHARE funding for fiscal year 2021-22. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO