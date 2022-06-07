Joshua Handley

Mary Lee Singer passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of Shelton Ray Singer “Dude” of Wentzville. She is survived by her two sons, Shelton A. (Debbie) Singer of Moscow Mills and Shawn (Stacy) Singer of Wentzville; daughter, Maliea (Brian) Johnson of St. Paul; grandchildren, lcelena, Ashley, Brandon, Jacquelyn, Cora and Brynley; great-grandchild, Jasmine; step-grandchildren, Bobby, Kevin, Jason and Andy; several step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorine Brinker; and sisters-in-law, Maria Meyer and Joan Meyer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Ray Singer; her parents, August H. Meyer and Christine H. Meyer nee Messman; and brothers, Leroy Meyer, Norman Meyer, and Victor (Betty) Meyer.
