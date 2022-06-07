Joshua Handley

Mr. Max Hendel Jr. of High Hill, MO, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New Florence. He was born on November 11, 1933, and had reached the age of 88 years. Max proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was in the farming industry and worked as a farmer his entire life. He enjoyed working on tractors on the farm as well as working on cars. He enjoyed fishing and was known to flirt with the ladies. Max never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. He liked going out to dinner, and his favorite place was Bandana's BBQ. He also enjoyed going to auctions and browsing through flea markets. Max was a good father, husband and grandfather.

HIGH HILL, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO