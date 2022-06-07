ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, NC

Joshua Handley

 2 days ago

Mr. Joshua Lee Handley of Warrenton passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 23, 1992, in St. Louis to Marcus Handley and Ranae (Nee: Lowery) Brown. Josh had reached the age of 29 years. Josh had a...

Melna "Jean" Engelage

Melna “Jean” Engelage passed away in Lake St. Louis, MO, on June 9, 2022. She was born in Warrenton on December 8, 1930, to Elihu William and Mary E. Bueneman nee Berndt. She attended Wright City High School graduating in 1948. After graduating high school, she attended Lindenwood College for two years before marrying Norman A. “Chip” Engelage on September 15, 1951. They resided on the Engelage farm in Defiance, MO, (Defiance Ridge Vineyards) where they raised three children, Darrell, Randy, and Cheryl. In 1968, she returned to Lindenwood College where she completed her degree in 1972. She taught 5th and 6th grade in Wentzville until 1991. In 1982, she and Chip moved to their farm in Wright City.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Max Hendel Jr.

Mr. Max Hendel Jr. of High Hill, MO, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in New Florence. He was born on November 11, 1933, and had reached the age of 88 years. Max proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was in the farming industry and worked as a farmer his entire life. He enjoyed working on tractors on the farm as well as working on cars. He enjoyed fishing and was known to flirt with the ladies. Max never met a stranger and could talk to anyone. He liked going out to dinner, and his favorite place was Bandana's BBQ. He also enjoyed going to auctions and browsing through flea markets. Max was a good father, husband and grandfather.
HIGH HILL, MO
Mary Lee Singer

Mary Lee Singer passed away on June 3, 2022, at the age of 81. She was the beloved wife of Shelton Ray Singer “Dude” of Wentzville. She is survived by her two sons, Shelton A. (Debbie) Singer of Moscow Mills and Shawn (Stacy) Singer of Wentzville; daughter, Maliea (Brian) Johnson of St. Paul; grandchildren, lcelena, Ashley, Brandon, Jacquelyn, Cora and Brynley; great-grandchild, Jasmine; step-grandchildren, Bobby, Kevin, Jason and Andy; several step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lorine Brinker; and sisters-in-law, Maria Meyer and Joan Meyer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Ray Singer; her parents, August H. Meyer and Christine H. Meyer nee Messman; and brothers, Leroy Meyer, Norman Meyer, and Victor (Betty) Meyer.
WENTZVILLE, MO
