The Rotary Club of Mitchell presented their Carl Sprunger Educator of the Year award to Kent Van Overschelde. The recipient is selected from nominations made by the graduating seniors of the two Mitchell High Schools if they apply for the Mitchell Area Scholarship. Seniors are asked to nominate individuals they feel have made a meaningful contribution to their academic and leadership success during their school years. This year, 70 students made nominations. Rotary awarded a cash grant to Van Overschelde.

2 DAYS AGO