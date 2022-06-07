ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Co-op and Microsoft create food redistribution platform to save 'hundreds of thousands of tonnes' of edible goods from being wasted

By Molly Clayton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

National supermarket Co-op is teaming up with Microsoft to help eradicate food waste from their stores.

The major new platform will enable supermarkets, cafés and restaurants to connect with community groups and volunteers to redistribute surplus food.

The new technology platform, called Caboodle, is expected to save hundreds of thousands of tonnes of edible food from being needlessly thrown away.

The decision is another major boost to The Mail on Sunday's War On Food Waste campaign, which was launched last June with the aim of cutting by 30 per cent the amount of food being dumped in bins by households each week.

Caboodle, which will launch next month across 2,500 Co-op stores, will create a single place where food retailers and businesses across the hospitality sector can connect with volunteers and community groups in every city, town and village in the UK, helping to share food when and where it is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKCNP_0g3QJxBH00
Co-op and Microsoft and teamed up to help reduce food wastage, launching a new technology platform called Caboodle, is set to save hundreds of thousands of tonnes of edible food from being needlessly thrown away

The platform will also highlight volunteering opportunities through its online noticeboard.

People who want to volunteer to help redistribute food will be able to enter their postcode to find a local group they'd like to work with.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Interim CEO of the Co-op said: 'The amount of good quality surplus food that's not currently being redistributed is astounding.

'We're currently trialing caboodle in over 100 food stores and the results we're seeing so far are incredible.

'We'll be rolling it out across our entire estate next month and hope that all other retailers and businesses within hospitality will see the benefit too.

'The more organisations that use Caboodle the simpler and more effective it will be for volunteers and community groups to gain access to good food.'

In the UK today, around £4 billion of food equating to 1.1 million tonnes goes to waste across supermarkets, manufacturers, restaurants, cafes and similar every year.

Last year dozens of Britain's biggest supermarkets, restaurants and food manufacturers pledged to slash their food waste by 30 per cent as part of a landmark environmental agreement.

In a major boost for this newspaper's War On Food Waste campaign, 47 of the country's leading food companies vowed to ramp up their own efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3liA_0g3QJxBH00
Around £4billion of food equating to 1.1million tonnes goes to waste every year in the UK

They signed an agreement to help remove 580,000 tons of food waste from the retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries over the next nine years.

According to a Wrap progress report, UK food waste fell seven per cent between 2015 and 2018. But the 2030 commitment asks firms to cut another 31 per cent off the total edible food they waste.

Estelle Herszenhorn, food lead at WRAP, said: 'Surplus food redistribution has been a success story over recent years. 320,000 tonnes of food was saved from going to waste between 2015 and 2020 worth £1 billion, and providing the equivalent of 220 million meals. But much more good food is still going to waste that could feed people.

'Innovations like Caboodle that can help to overcome common barriers and ease redistribution of surplus food are really exciting and have the potential to make serious inroads into the 200,000 tonnes that WRAP estimates could still be redistributed.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Good Food#Edible Food#Co Op#Food Drink
Daily Mail

Australia to pay $830million settlement to French submarine builder after Morrison government scuttled the deal in favour of AUKUS security pact

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an $830million settlement between the Australian government and the French company whose contract to supply military submarines to our navy was cancelled. Mr Albanese said the total cost of the cancellation will cost taxpayers $3.4billion but will 'rule a line under the contracts'...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Aussies will no longer need to provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the United States in time for the northern hemisphere summer

Australians will no longer have to provide a negative Covid test to be allowed into the Unites States after a huge tourism rule change. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tipped to lift a standing travel rule which currently requires travellers to provide a pre-departure negative Covid test to enter the US in an official announcement.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Foot-and-mouth disease discovered on Australia's doorstep could affect 'every household in the country' if it makes its way onto our shores

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia has raised fears the virus could jump to Australia and wipe out livestock causing $50billion in losses. Indonesia, which had been free of FMD for more than three decades, has recorded outbreaks in East Java and Sumatra, with more than a thousand cattle coming down with the disease in each location.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Passengers on £4,000 cruise which featured entertainment from Tony Hadley are left furious as their free replacement holiday is CANCELLED at the last minute because the ship 'isn't ready'

Passengers on a disastrous 80s pop acts cruise who were offered a free replacement holiday are up in arms again - after that new trip was suddenly cancelled. Hundreds of holidaymakers who had paid more than £4,000 for a cruise around the Mediterranean with entertainment by Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley and T'Pau earlier this year were offered the free trip as compensation after their first voyage was hit by a string of problems.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

US scraps Covid tests for vaccinated British travellers in a move transport secretary Grant Shapps has hailed 'a huge boost for transatlantic travel'

The USA yesterday dropped pre-departure Covid tests for fully vaccinated Britons in a huge boost for holidaymakers. The move will save families more than £100 in testing bills and the hassle of having to arrange a swab within 24 hours of travel. It also cuts the risk of cancellations if anyone tests positive before flying.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'Working from home is fuelling drink and drug addiction': Rehab centre reveals 40 per cent spike in treatment inquiries while doctors warn socially isolated executives are secretly snorting cocaine in the attic and sipping alcohol in the garden shed

Working from home is fuelling addiction to drink and drugs, according to an expert who says stressed executives are sipping booze in the attic and snorting cocaine in the garden. The use of cocaine is at ‘epidemic’ levels and abuse of ketamine – a favourite drug among festival-goers – is...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two Malaysians charged over $440,000 of Australian Covid payments fraud after they allegedly advertised themselves on social media as 'agents' to help people claim taxpayer money

Two Malaysian nationals have been arrested over their alleged involvement in a syndicate suspected of defrauding the government of almost $500,000 through Covid-19 payment schemes. The Malay pair, a 34-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were involved in fraudulently claiming more than $440,000 in Covid-19 disaster payments, police allege, through...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Octopus Energy’s Greg Jackson: ‘Climate change is no longer this vague thing’

Greg Jackson starts each day by flicking on the radio and “scrunching” into his bath. The boss of Octopus Energy has a small tub, which pleases him as it is efficient and fills quickly. His morning routine echoes the tycoon’s underprivileged childhood. “You can tell if someone grew up in a cold house: we often prefer baths – when you get out of the shower you get a real shock,” he says.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Tesla announces a plan for a three-in-one 'stock split' to make shares cheaper and more accessible - freeing up more cash for the Elon Musk-owned company: Larry Ellison, 77, is leaving the board

Tesla has informed shareholders that it intends to complete a three-in-one 'stock split', designed to increase the number of shares available and bring down their price. The update was published on Friday, as part of their latest SEC filing, which also announced an August 4 date for the annual shareholder meeting, and said that billionaire software magnate Larry Ellison, 77, was stepping down from the board.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

396K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy