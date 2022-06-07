Circle Round on the page and stage: books and live events!

Whatever Edward “Ed Word” Galan and Aaron “A.a.Ron” Myers put their minds to, they try to keep it funky. The two friends share a love of music, dance and activism, and have embarked on a creative venture that marries their talents and skills. A Trike Called Funk, launched in July 2021, is a mobile pop-up party on wheels that aims to bridge divides through music and “unleash creativity, create connections and build community.” The trike has been at events all over the city including Mayor Michelle Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours. Soon, the duo will appear at Boston Art & Music Soul Festival (BAMS Fest) and at The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s Breathe Life Together Block Party in celebration of artist Rob "ProBlak" Gibbs' new mural in Dewey Square later this month.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO