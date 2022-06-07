ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Circle Round on the page and stage: books and live events!

By Rebecca Sheir
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig news Circle Round fans: your favorite children's podcast is coming to a page...and a stage...near you!. This summer, Circle Round is launching two illustrated picture books: "The Tale of the Unwelcome Guest" and "A Taste of Honey." Both books will hit shelves on July 5, 2022. Pre-order now...

www.wbur.org

WBUR

BAMS Fest brings 'epic joy' to Boston's Franklin Park

When Catherine Morris was 13, the arts — as she says — saved her. Today she is the founder and executive director of the Boston Art & Music Soul Fest, better known as BAMS Fest — a personal project that has become a massively successful multimedia arts festival that centers Boston’s creatives of color. But back then, she was a teen member of Blue Hill Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester who was fascinated by talent shows.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Mobile pop-up party A Trike Called Funk aims to bridge divides through music

Whatever Edward “Ed Word” Galan and Aaron “A.a.Ron” Myers put their minds to, they try to keep it funky. The two friends share a love of music, dance and activism, and have embarked on a creative venture that marries their talents and skills. A Trike Called Funk, launched in July 2021, is a mobile pop-up party on wheels that aims to bridge divides through music and “unleash creativity, create connections and build community.” The trike has been at events all over the city including Mayor Michelle Wu’s Neighborhood Coffee Hours. Soon, the duo will appear at Boston Art & Music Soul Festival (BAMS Fest) and at The Rose Kennedy Greenway’s Breathe Life Together Block Party in celebration of artist Rob "ProBlak" Gibbs' new mural in Dewey Square later this month.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Common Ground Revisited' is a new take on the story of Boston

A new play at Boston's Huntington Theatre reexamines the Pulitzer prize winning book, "Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families" by J. Anthony Lukas. Both recount the stories of three families amid the 1974 decision to bus Boston students in an effort to desegregate schools....
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Food insecurity in Boston is on the rise, and a memoir of a Ukrainian family's time in Russia

This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 9. Tiziana Dearing is our host. New data from the Greater Boston Food Bank reports that one in three people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity in the last year, as inflation is up and pandemic relief programs are set to expire. We speak with the heads of two anti-hunger organizations, the Greater Boston Food Bank and Project Bread, on their efforts to connect people to reliable food sources.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

New Boston housing development aims to meet needs of LGBTQ seniors

A report by the state's special legislation on LGBT aging found that many people who identify as LGBTQ feel pressure to hide their identities in senior living communities. A new development in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood aims to give LGBTQ elders a safer and more welcoming place to grow old.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Consider This: Where's the T in safeTy?

The MBTA continues an investigation into a Green Line trolley collision that sent four operators to the hospital. The incident comes less than a year after a Green Line line trolley collided with another last July, and is one of several incidents to occur since that time, calling the T’s safety into question.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

1 killed, 1 injured in Seaport construction accident

One person was killed and another was injured in a construction accident in Boston's Seaport district on Thursday morning. Boston police said emergency crews responded to 65 Northern Ave. at 6:35 a.m. No identifying information for the workers has yet been released. This is the second deadly construction accident in...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Security guard found dead at Brookline golf course hosting U.S. Open

A 60-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning by workers at The Country Club in Brookline, days before the venue hosts one of professional golf's grand slam events. A spokesman for the Norfolk County District Attorney said the man was working an overnight security shift as preparations continue for next week's U.S. Open at the golf club.
BROOKLINE, MA

