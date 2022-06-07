Potosi Elks Lodge Blood Drive

(Park Hills, MO) Officials with the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center are planning an expansion of their existing building to create more class space. The Executive Director of the Resource Center, Becky Laubinger, says the expansion would not be taking place if it weren't for the community.
(Park Hills, MO) Administration with the Central School District are preparing for the upcoming school year with open houses and maintenance already scheduled for the summer. The Superintendent of the district, Ashley McMillan, says preparations also include new fields for the baseball and softball teams.
