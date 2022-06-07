Car Collides With Semi in Iowa County, No Injuries Reported

Around 9:30am on Thursday morning Iowa State Patrol and the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Officer were called the scene of an accident at the intersection of Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road. The SUV was traveling east on Dunkerton Road and pulled out in front of the truck and trailer that...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested three juveniles after they allegedly stole two vehicles in the northeastern Iowa area. On May 31st, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of 260th St. Waverly. An investigation showed that three teens, a 16-year-old female from Marshalltown, a 15-year-old male from Garwin, and a 17-year-old female from Dubuque, stole a 1995 Rally Wagon and drove it to Cedar Falls.
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone involved in a two-vehicle crash in Palo that temporarily shut down an intersection Thursday morning received non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the crash happened when Cari Nguyen, 31, of Palo, tried to turn south on Covington Road from...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown officials are warning residents that what looks like an emergency situation Friday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community College is actually a mass casualty drill. Public safety agencies from across Marshall County are partnering with Marshalltown Community College to conduct the drill. The drill is happening...
Early this morning, Marshalltown Police received a report of suspicious activity taking place near a business located in the 900 block of East Main Street. An investigation by police later led to the arrest of 38-year-old Adan Macia Manzo on charges of Having Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Criminal Trespass by Refusing to Vacate the Premises.
[UPDATE Wednesday, June 8 4 p.m.] The person killed in a Wednesday morning accident in rural Linn County has been identified as 33-year-old Michaela Devaney of Cedar Rapids. [ORIGINAL STORY] The driver of a pickup was killed in a one-vehicle accident in rural Linn County early Wednesday morning. According to...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say they’ve arrested four teens who allegedly robbed a victim of a cell phone while armed with handguns on Friday afternoon. Police say they received a report of an armed robbery at 2:15 p.m. with the victim saying he was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people. A patrol […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Monticello Road has been reopened. The Linn County Sheriff's Office has blocked off a portion of Monticello Road in Linn County due to a crash. As of 5 am Monticello Road is closed between Highway 13 and Hills Mill Road north of...
Road construction will prompt closures along two roadways just outside of Dubuque. Projects begin Monday on West John Deere and South John Deere Roads. According to the Dubuque County Road Department, the projects include temporary paving work on South John Deere Road. Once the pavement work is completed, grading operations will commence on South John Deere Road at the intersection with Peru Road north to the West John Deere Road intersection. The area will be completely closed for about three months while two roundabouts are installed. The work zone also includes West John Deere Road from Iowa Highway 3 to Herber Road. Additional grading and road realignments and paving work will follow at a later date.
A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A fire destroyed a home in rural Burlington Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department said. According to a media release, fire crews were called to a home in the Concordia Township at 11:41 a.m. Crews found flames and smoke showing from the single-family home. Firefighters had the...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An investigation is underway after police say an officer shot and killed a man who was apparently tampering with an air conditioning unit at a convenience store early Wednesday morning. According to Davenport police, the officer was called to a Casey's store at about 12:48 a.m....
Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...
PLANO, Iowa — The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office believes they have identified a man who made concerning threats toward two churches. The Appanoose County sheriff was circulating a flyer asking for help from anyone who has seen or knows who the man pictured on the flyer is. According to...
