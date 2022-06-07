Crawford County Investigation

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An Iowa County daycare worker charged with reckless homicide in a child neglect case stood mute Friday as court officials entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting a...
BARABOO, Wis. — An owl that escaped from the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo after a person or people reportedly broke in and let them loose earlier this week has been found, officials said Friday. In an update Friday afternoon, city officials said Jerry the Great Horned Owl was...
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.
A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. 22 year old Ruben Trujillo-Vega was arrested Saturday for OWI-second offense, operating after revocation, and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Darlington. Trujillo-Vega was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody on a probation hold.
MADISON, Wis. — A Sun Prairie woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist early Tuesday morning on Madison’s west side. Authorities initially arrested 42-year-old Okima Jones shortly after the crash on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Jones is also being held in the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing death, according to jail records and a Madison Police Department incident report.
Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
MADISON, Wis. — Police said a man attempted to bribe a juvenile walking alone into a car by offering drugs and alcohol before pulling a gun when they refused Thursday night. The incident happened on Cypress Way just before 10 p.m. According to a release, the victim was walking...
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck driver found a body on the side of the road near Oregon Wednesday evening. Sheriff’s office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the driver reported finding a body in a ditch on the side of the road in the area of County Highways MM and A shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for a driver they said hit a pedestrian and fled on Madison’s east side Friday afternoon. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lien and Eagen roads. The pedestrian...
Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
A convicted felon from Dubuque who had a gun when he was pulled over by police has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. 28 year old Cameron Hatcher was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. Reports say that a Dubuque police officer pulled over Hatcher on May 2, 2021, because he knew Hatcher was barred from driving. A police K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, and police searching the vehicle found marijuana and a loaded handgun.
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
