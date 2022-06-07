Civil Dispute Leads To Arrest in Lafayette County

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — An Iowa County daycare worker charged with reckless homicide in a child neglect case stood mute Friday as court officials entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. Joanna Ford, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of neglecting a...
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
Dubuque police arrested 28 year old Bernard Esters Tuesday on warrants charging second-offense domestic assault, domestic assault, second-degree burglary, child endangerment and two counts of failure to appear in court. A report says that Esters assaulted 27 year old Taylor Barnette on May 3rd inside her residence in the presence of Barnette’s two daughters and assaulted her again on May 16th outside her residence.
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. 22 year old Ruben Trujillo-Vega was arrested Saturday for OWI-second offense, operating after revocation, and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Darlington. Trujillo-Vega was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody on a probation hold.
MADISON, Wis. — Police say a man is facing 5 different counts of battery and damage to property charges after allegedly randomly attacking people at two west side businesses Thursday night. According to a release, police received a call for a disturbance at the Walgreens on Whitney Way at 8:43 p.m. After arriving, police found a victim that said they...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have released multiple videos of the shooting of Bradley Thompkins, 51, by officers after he threatened them with a gun at Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford Casino on May 28th, 2022. As seen in the video, Thompkins places a gun at his head, fires a shot in the air, and […]
BARABOO, Wis. — An owl that escaped from the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo after a person or people reportedly broke in and let them loose earlier this week has been found, officials said Friday. In an update Friday afternoon, city officials said Jerry the Great Horned Owl was...
The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Dodgeville Police and the DA’s office confirmed the department had turned over results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Police began investigating the daycare after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation. The daycare will close at the end of the day (Fri) after multiple staff members left amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.
MADISON, Wis. — Police said a man attempted to bribe a juvenile walking alone into a car by offering drugs and alcohol before pulling a gun when they refused Thursday night. The incident happened on Cypress Way just before 10 p.m. According to a release, the victim was walking...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Tyrone Carter, 37, a suspect in a series of home burglaries, after he jumped out of a moving vehicle as officers closed in. According to police, Carter was under surveillance on Wednesday, as a suspect in at least three residential burglaries. Detectives spotted him coming out of […]
Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a van that may have been in the area near where a body was found along a road south of Oregon Wednesday evening. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said detectives are searching for a 1996-2002...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.
Comments / 1