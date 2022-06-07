ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, WI

Car Sideswipes Milk Truck

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

A two vehicle crash just south of Lancaster remains under investigation. Grant County authorities say 29-year-old Savannah Winters of Belmont was driving north on Highway 35-61 last Tuesday afternoon around 2p. A Mack tank...

Grant County Crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Cuba City on Thursday morning. Emergency response crews were called about 9am to Highway 80 and St Rose Road. Reports show that Cuba City EMS transported two people to Southwest Health, and Southwest Health EMS transported a third person to the same hospital. The names of those involved and their conditions were not released. Details of the crash are pending a report by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Boscobel Drunk Driver Arrested

A Boscobel man faces multiple charges after fleeing authorities while driving drunk. Crawford County authorities say 50-year-old Brian Yahn has been charged with his 7th offense of operating with a prohibited BAC, obstructing an officer, attempting to elude police, and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A report shows Yahn was driving north on Highway 61 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour while fleeing a deputy. He also nearly crashed head-on into another vehicle. If convicted on all counts, Yahn could be fined up to $70-thousand dollars and sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
BOSCOBEL, WI
State Patrol Arrest

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early Thursday after he drove the wrong way under the influence in a stolen vehicle. Officials said the 62-year-old Madison man was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 just after 1am. Dane County Sheriff’s deputies stopped him as troopers arrived on the scene. An investigation found the vehicle that the man was driving was reported stolen from Fitchburg on Wednesday. Troopers also determined that he was driving while under the influence. He faces charges of operating while intoxicated-6th offense, operating after revocation and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. Fitchburg law enforcement will issue additional charges for vehicle theft.
MADISON, WI
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Dane County. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after 5:20 p.m. to the crash on State Highway 73 and County Highway BB in the Town of Deerfield.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Police Use GPS Tracking Device To Catch Thief

Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch a thief. 23 year old Dalton Carlson was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree theft and interference with a corrections official. A report says that a truck was reported stolen on June 1st from Complete Auto. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it. Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. The GPS tracking device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court with Carlson walking away. He was soon arrested and claimed someone else gave him the truck.
DUBUQUE, IA
2 arrested in Wisconsin after officers find large amounts of marijuana, firearms in car

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men were taken into custody after deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 1,275 grams of raw marijuana. According to a Facebook post, on June 3 a deputy stopped a vehicle in the City of Montello for a registration violation. After making contact with the four occupants in the vehicle, the deputy detected an odor resembling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
MONTELLO, WI
Dane Co. officials identify bicyclist who died in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the name of the bicyclist who died in a crash earlier this week on Madison’s west side. Officials report Thursday that 29-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The medical examiner’s...
MADISON, WI
Man Arrested After Possessing Gun At Business in Avoca

Iowa County authorities responded to a report of a man with a gun at an Avoca business around 8:30p Thursday night. A report shows Avoca Police, Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies and Muscoda Police responded to the scene as the person fled and had barricaded himself inside of a nearby residence. After a brief period, officers were able to contact the man and safely take him into custody. Authorities identified him as 30 year old Roderick Conley of Sun Prairie. Conley was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Going Armed with a Firearm While Intoxicated, and Disorderly Conduct.
AVOCA, WI
High Speed Chase Ends With Drug Arrest

A rural Dubuque man faces several charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase with drugs in his vehicle. Law enforcement says 26-year-old Austine Thomas was arrested Wednesday night. A Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Thomas along Central Avenue due to warrants out for his arrest. He reportedly sped away at 70-plus miles per hour and a pursuit ensued. A passenger in the vehicle told police she asked Thomas to let her out but he refused. Thomas was apprehended and charged with felony eluding, false imprisonment, possession of meth with intent to deliver, plus several other charges.
DUBUQUE, IA
Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
MADISON, WI
Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Police searching for man suspected of pulling a gun on juvenile

MADISON, Wis. — Police said a man attempted to bribe a juvenile walking alone into a car by offering drugs and alcohol before pulling a gun when they refused Thursday night. The incident happened on Cypress Way just before 10 p.m. According to a release, the victim was walking...
MADISON, WI
Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Road Construction on West John Deere & South John Deere Roads

Road construction will prompt closures along two roadways just outside of Dubuque. Projects begin Monday on West John Deere and South John Deere Roads. According to the Dubuque County Road Department, the projects include temporary paving work on South John Deere Road. Once the pavement work is completed, grading operations will commence on South John Deere Road at the intersection with Peru Road north to the West John Deere Road intersection. The area will be completely closed for about three months while two roundabouts are installed. The work zone also includes West John Deere Road from Iowa Highway 3 to Herber Road. Additional grading and road realignments and paving work will follow at a later date.
DUBUQUE, IA
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
Platteville Man Arrested For 2nd OWI

A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges, including driving while intoxicated. 22 year old Ruben Trujillo-Vega was arrested Saturday for OWI-second offense, operating after revocation, and misdemeanor bail jumping following a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Darlington. Trujillo-Vega was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody on a probation hold.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
Man charged with killing 32-year-old Sparta woman

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with killing a 32-year-old woman in Sparta. 32-year-old Shawn Hock of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts each of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of manufacturing or delivering meth in Monroe County Circuit Court on Friday, with the homicide, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges all filed as domestic abuse and all seven charges were filed as repeater, according to online court records.
SPARTA, WI

