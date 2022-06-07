Car Sideswipes Milk Truck

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with killing a 32-year-old woman in Sparta. 32-year-old Shawn Hock of Sparta was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts each of aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of manufacturing or delivering meth in Monroe County Circuit Court on Friday, with the homicide, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct charges all filed as domestic abuse and all seven charges were filed as repeater, according to online court records.
