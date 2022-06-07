ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

City Council Decides Against Referendum On Five Flags Center

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

In a sudden shift, Dubuque City Council members have unanimously agreed to not move forward with scheduling a public vote on $92.4 million in funding for a proposed Five Flags Center expansion. Instead, council members voted 6-0...

Tourism rebounding in Dane County, but still falls short of pre-pandemic levels

DANE COUNTY, Wis. — New data finds tourism is rebounding in Dane County, but remains short of pre-pandemic levels. Tourism spending in the county last year is up 34% from 2020, according to new state data released on Wednesday. While spending isn’t expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2023, the rise is still encouraging to Dane County businesses.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market now accepting SNAP benefits

MADISON, Wis. — The Sun Prairie Farmers’ Market is now accepting SNAP benefits, giving more area residents easy access to fresh and local foods. In order to use their benefits, customers must stop by the market’s information booth with their EBT card to request a specific dollar amount to be used. Market staff will then give the customer market tokens in the amount they asked to withdraw. Customers can then use the tokens at vendors to buy their goods.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Vet Aid holding fundraiser event to raise money for Heat for Heroes

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Vet Aid is hosting a car show and concert Saturday to raise money for the Heat for Heroes program. The car show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells on Highway 12. The event will be held rain or shine; admission to the car show is free for spectators and $20 for participants.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
MADISON, WI
Top apprentices face off in contest in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Steamfitters Local 601 hosted an apprentice contest Thursday to find the best steamfitters in the Midwest. The top Wisconsin apprentices showed off their skills against apprentices from 10 other states in the steamfitting, HVAC, welding, plumbing and sprinkler fitting categories. District winners will compete in...
MADISON, WI
Dodgeville Daycare Investigation Update

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Dodgeville Police and the DA’s office confirmed the department had turned over results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Police began investigating the daycare after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation. The daycare will close at the end of the day (Fri) after multiple staff members left amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Local meat manufacturer gives large donation to Second Harvest Foodbank

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received a huge wave of support Wednesday. Jones Dairy Farm, based in Fort Atkinson, donated a semi-trailer full of food to the foodbank. Donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots and black beans. In total, Jones Dairy Farm donated over 35,000 pounds of...
MADISON, WI
St. Joseph’s Daycare in Dodgeville shutting doors after director put on leave as part of police investigation

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A Dodgeville daycare is shutting its doors more than a month after its director was put on leave as part of a police investigation. St. Joseph Daycare will close Friday, Fr. Bill Van Wagner of St. Joseph Catholic Church confirmed to News 3 Now on Wednesday. In a letter to families, Van Wagner said a number of daycare employees have left “amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.”
DODGEVILLE, WI
California man gets 5 years for money laundering

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a California man to five years in prison for his role in a money laundering scheme. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced Sinval De Oliveira, 49, of Torrance on Wednesday. According to prosecutors, De Oliveira was part of...
MADISON, WI
Family displaced following kitchen fire on Madison’s near west side

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at an apartment complex on Madison’s west side Thursday night displaced a family, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 7:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 5000 block of Sheboygan Avenue. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-floor window and a vent on the roof, according to a news release.
MADISON, WI
Hilldale Shopping Center celebrates ‘608 Day’

MADISON, Wis. — The Hilldale Shopping Center in Madison put on a daylong celebration Wednesday to mark “608 Day.”. The event, which gets its name from the 608 area code covering southwestern and south-central Wisconsin, kicked off with a farmers market. There were also several sidewalk and in-store sales to take advantage of, along with face painting, treats, live music and entertainment.
MADISON, WI
Dubuque Police Looking For Camera Footage of Suspect

Dubuque Police are continuing a murder investigation in which 30 year old Keywani Evans of Freeport, Illinois shot and killed 20 year old Taiwon Jackson of Dubuque following a confrontation outside a residence on Central Avenue. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to check your surveillance camera footage from Saturday, June 4th at 6:58 p.m. through Sunday, June 5th at 7:36 a.m. Evans is believed to have traveled through the area on foot after the murder and may have discarded evidence, possibly a firearm. If you have footage of Evans or any other suspicious activity, contact Dubuque Police at (563) 589-4430 or (563) 589-4467.
DUBUQUE, IA
Two arrested after chase that spanned multiple counties

FAIRFIELD, Wis. — Rock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people Thursday following a chase that spanned multiple counties. Deputies were investigating a string of alleged commercial burglaries that had taken place around the county when they identified two suspects, a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Beloit, and a suspect vehicle. They tracked the suspects to the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

