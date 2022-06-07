City Council Decides Against Referendum On Five Flags Center

The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges. Dodgeville Police and the DA’s office confirmed the department had turned over results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Police began investigating the daycare after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation. The daycare will close at the end of the day (Fri) after multiple staff members left amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.

