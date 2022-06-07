ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSU Names Next President

By Heather Roberts
Cover picture for the articleCORVALLIS, OR -- Oregon State University’s Board unanimously approved the appointment of its next President, Tuesday morning. OSU Board Chair Kirk Schueler announced the decision to hire Dr. Jayathi Murthy, telling the board she's "A national leader in higher education engineering teaching, research and...

OSU-Cascades To Hold First On-Campus Commencement

BEND, OR -- Oregon State University’s Cascades Campus hosts its 21st commencement Sunday. Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever says it’s the first graduation ceremony to take place on the Bend campus, "We’ll be in a former pumice mine - it used to be a 100’ hole in the ground. And, to transform that from a pit into a bowl where we could hold commencement, has been absolutely exciting for us." Previous commencements were held elsewhere in Bend, including the Amphitheater (pictured above).
ODF Declares Fire Season Begins Monday In Central OR

BEND, OR -- Oregon Department of Forestry declared fire season begins Monday morning for ODF-protected lands in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson County. "While we’re just now entering fire season, we’ve been preparing for fire season, well, since fire season ended last year," says ODF's Christie Shaw. She tells KBND News recent rainfall helped push the season a little, but now, "We’ve had a few escaped debris burns in the last couple weeks and the fire behavior from those burns - we’re being challenged more for containing those fires."
Two New Bend City Councilors Named

BEND, OR -- Bend City Council selected two new members, following candidate interviews Thursday evening. The city issued the following information:. Stephen Sehgal, who has worked as a Victim Advocate for Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office since 2019, volunteers on the District Attorney Office’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion team and is a member of the City’s Human Right and Equity Commission. To the question “Why are you interested in serving on the City Council?” Sehgal wrote: “I believe a City Council member should be a passionate advocate and representative of the public they are serving. They should be someone who has compassion, listening and communication skills, knowledge of the city, and understands the community as it is and has the commitment to helping grow Bend to what it can be. I am interested in this public servant position, as I believe I embody those skills and knowledge. I am interested because I want to give back to the city that gave so much to me.” Sehgal said in his application that he does intend to run for election in November.
