Wilkinsburg, PA

Man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting of pregnant girlfriend in Wilkinsburg

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused in a September 2021 Wilkinsburg shooting will serve four to 10 years...

Pittsburgh man gets up to 40 years prison for 2019 fatal Arnold shooting

Shawden L. Ross told a Westmoreland County judge Friday he understood the pain his victim’s family members experienced as he endured the same kind of loss. Ross, 36, of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve 20 to 40 years in prison for the third-degree murder of 27-year-old Lamont Simmons on April 5, 2019, in an Arnold alley.
ARNOLD, PA
Attempted homicide charges filed in South Side shooting

The moments shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood over the weekend were caught on camera. Newly released surveillance video shows dozens of people running. One of the men injured in the shooting is now facing attempted homicide charges. The shooting happened Sunday morning near East Carson...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Monroeville police searching for man accused of robbery and kidnapping

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are asking the public for information that could help them find a man who they say robbed a mini-mart shortly after he kidnapped an employee.Monroeville police hope surveillance video, which was exclusively obtained by KDKA-TV on Friday, will help identify the wanted man.Police said the man robbed the Alstan Mini Mart on Monroeville Boulevard around 11:15 pm on May 22. But the suspect did not have a difficult time getting inside the store. Detectives said about an hour prior to the robbery, the suspect followed a mini-mart employee as he drove home, robbed him at...
Authorities launch homicide investigation in death of shaken baby syndrome victim — 29 years after incident

Authorities are investigating the death of Samantha Delariva, 28, of Allegheny Township, who died last year from head injuries suffered as an infant. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Wednesday — about six months after her death — that the cause of Delariva’s death was abusive head trauma and labeled it a homicide. The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegheny Township Police Department are investigating, said Nicole Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County district attorney. No one has been charged with homicide.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Jury finds man guilty in 2018 shooting in North Braddock

A jury has found a man guilty of killing another man more than three years ago in North Braddock. Jurors deliberated for about 5 hours before convicting Courde Daye of first-degree murder. He was charged with the killing of James Dent. Dent's murder happened on Jones Avenue, in November 2018.
BRADDOCK, PA
Woman shot after street fight in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A woman was shot after a fight spilled into the street in Duquesne. According to the acting police chief, the incident started inside of Reese’s Supper Club early Saturday morning. Around 15 people were in the street and amid the fighting, a woman was shot,...
DUQUESNE, PA
Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home, suspect found dead in Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials said Friday a man suspected in a Pittsburgh homicide was found dead in Philadelphia. Officials said a woman, identified as Sharay Newson, was found dead in her Hazelwood home on Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The day before, Newson had been reported missing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man arrested in late-night shootout near busy Carson Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police have arrested a suspect connected to a weekend shooting on the South Side. Christopher Young, 27, is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and receiving stolen property. Gunshots rang out at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near the bar Finn McCools as late-night revelers lined the sidewalks of Carson Street. Officers responded to 15th Street and found two gunshot victims, one of them being Young, according to his arrest report.As the victim was walking away, surveillance video obtained by KDKA-TV appears to show Young firing shots and the victim...
PITTSBURGH, PA
‘She was like God’s angel’: Family of murdered Pittsburgh mother of 3 mourns horrific loss

PITTSBURGH — Sharay Woodson, a mom of three, should be celebrating her 41st birthday. Instead, her family is planning her funeral and is left to raise her three children. Woodson was reported missing on Tuesday, June 7, and was found dead inside her home on East Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood. Her parents tell me her body was so well hidden in the basement that they couldn’t find her when they went to check on her. Police found her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Target 11: Mayor Gainey wants to see South Side violence for himself after recent shootings, fights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is planning a late-night trip to the South Side and specifically East Carson Street, around 1 a.m. Saturday. The mayor told Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle that he wants to see for himself what goes on in the late evening and early morning hours along the popular strip that’s lined with bars and restaurants. That area has recently been plagued by shootings and fights.
PITTSBURGH, PA

