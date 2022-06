Part time summer workers in the city of Wilkes Barre will be getting a pay increase. It's the second year in a row the hourly rate will rise. It's now at 14 dollars an hour, up from 10 to 12 from last year. The bump in the wage has brought an increased number of applications for the positions and applications are still being accepted. Employees work on maintenance of city park and other grounds in the city as well as painting and yard waste and trash collection. Those interested can go online to https://www.wilkes-barre.city/jobs.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO