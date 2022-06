Click here to read the full article. IN-PERSON SCREENINGS The Melbourne Film Festival will return to cinemas after two turbulent years caused by COVID-related disruptions – the city endured one of the world’s longest pandemic lockdowns – and will run Aug 4-21, 2022. It will open with powerful Australian-U.K.-Serbian-made first film “Of An Age,” by renown shorts director Goran Stolevski. Festival organizers pitch it as “a heart-meltingly tender, quintessentially Melbourne queer coming-of-age tale that will make you swoon from beginning to end.” The MFF is scheduled to close with another Aussie title, documentary “Clean.” Directed by Lachlan McLeod, it examines how...

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO