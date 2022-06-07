ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

7 fired Starbucks workers celebrate union vote in Memphis

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358TkG_0g3QHQJq00

Seven employees of a Tennessee Starbucks who were fired after starting unionization efforts claimed victory Tuesday when their Memphis store voted to join a wave of U.S. locations of the coffee chain that have decided to organize.

The so-called Memphis Seven jumped for joy, hugged one another and wept after a count held by the National Labor Relations Board showed an 11-3 vote in favor of unionization of a Starbucks store near the University of Memphis.

The group pushed for a union for months, even after their firing in February on allegations by Starbucks that they violated store security rules. The baristas are pushing for reinstatement and want to help other Memphis stores unionize.

“The reason that I am filled with tears is because Memphis Seven has fought so hard,” said Nikki Taylor, one of the fired workers. “To know that that work didn't go in vain, that fight didn't go in vain, that losing sleep didn't go in vain, it's amazing to me.”

After the vote Tuesday, Starbucks said it respects the process and will bargain in good faith.

Other U.S. locations planned union votes Tuesday. Two Starbucks in Chicago voted against unionization, while a third voted yes, the labor relations board said. Other votes were scheduled in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Portland, Oregon; Albany, New York; and Lawrence, Kansas.

Seattle-based Starbucks has 9,000 company-run U.S. stores. Nationally, the NLRB has received 280 union petitions for Starbucks locations, board spokeswoman Kayla Blado said. Of 149 vote counts, 122 locations have voted for a union and 79 have been certified, Blado said.

A store in Atlanta voted Monday to become the first unionized Starbucks in the city's metro area, news outlets reported.

The Memphis group announced a campaign to unionize on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday this year. Starbucks then fired them, alleging violations of policies related to maintaining a secure work environment and safety standards. Workers allowed unauthorized people into the store when it was closed, Starbucks said.

But the seven Memphis baristas claimed they were let go because of efforts to join Starbucks Workers United. The NLRB has asked a Memphis federal court to order their reinstatement. A hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

The firings generated national interest as a symbol of workers' battles to unionize in big corporations. The Rev. William Barber of the Poor People's Campaign led a march in March in support of the Memphis Seven, who watched Tuesday's online count at the campaign office of Steve Mulroy, a Democrat running for Shelby County district attorney.

One of the workers, Beto Sanchez, said firing seven workers at the same time was a “stupid” decision.

“They tried to use us to scare other unions, to scare other stores, to scare everyone else,” Sanchez said, adding that his colleagues were fighting for “respect, for dignity, for workers’ rights.”

Sanchez, a store supervisor before he was fired, claimed his fellow workers had been left at times without hot water or air conditioning. He said Starbucks didn’t always treat his store's employees well during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Monday, the company said it was “listening and learning” from workers in stores seeking union support.

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” the statement said.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, a longtime union foe, said during a corporate earnings call in May that the company respects the rights of Starbucks’ employees and will bargain where it’s required to. But he also insisted that employees don’t need a union to get the best-in-class wages and benefits Starbucks provides.

Schultz then announced $200 million in new investments for non-union stores, including raises for veteran employees and more training time for new baristas. The company even promised one of the union’s priorities — credit card tipping — before the end of this year.

Parties have one week to file objections, the NLRB said. If none are filed, results will be certified June 14.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Oregon Township, MI
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, MI
City
Memphis, TN
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Oregon State
City
Portland, MI
Memphis, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Portland, TN
City
Atlanta, MI
City
Union, MI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

689K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy