Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 91 cents to $119.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.06 to $120.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents to $4.16 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $4.32 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $9.29 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $8.40 to $1,852.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 9 cents to $22.18 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $4.44 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 132.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.0708 from $1.0691.

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
