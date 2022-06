LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kenny Klein, the longtime sports information director (SID) at the University of Louisville, got a shoutout on the U.S. Senate floor this week. Klein is retiring at the end of the month after working for UofL for 39 years. He joined the staff in 1983, — when he was 23 years old — to become the youngest SID at an NCAA Division I program with a football program.

