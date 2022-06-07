BC-Merc Table

CHICAGO - One day, Arlieta Hall’s father forgot that you don’t go to Best Buy to get chairs. On another day, he thought her brother was his younger self. That was when Arlieta realized that Alzheimer’s had hit the smartest man she knew. When Milton Hall Sr....
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced Dawn Carden, 43, on Thursday. She had pleaded guilty...
CHICAGO - Several witnesses said they saw a woman in a car swerving before she hit a bicyclist and fled the scene in the Near West Side neighborhood in April, prosecutors said during a bond court hearing Tuesday. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was charged with one felony count of reckless homicide...
Comments / 0