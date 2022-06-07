ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BC-Merc Table

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Gary woman gets 11 years for role in killings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced Dawn Carden, 43, on Thursday. She had pleaded guilty...
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy